"Until you get it, you don’t know:" Washington woman shares COVID-19 experience

More survivors of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have come forward to share their experiences fighting it, including an otherwise healthy woman from Washington who was hit hard by COVID-19.

Kelley Thomas, foreground right, with her son Carson's arm around her neck, in an undated family photo. (Courtesy: Thomas family)

Kelley Thomas, a mother from the southern Iowa county, isn't sure where or how she contracted the coronavirus.

"We were with a group of people five days before I was diagnosed. I have been to the store but we can’t pinpoint anything," Thomas said.

The first signs that something was amiss with her health were a sore throat and a high fever.

"Those fevers lasted about eight days. I also got extreme body aches and fatigue," Thomas said. "Getting out of a chair or getting out of bed was almost impossible. Those probably lasted eight to 10 days. I always felt if I could cough, I had enough air to cough, that was a good thing."

Thomas told KCRG-TV9 she likely wouldn't have been able to do an interview if it was a day later, because the virus started to really affect her breathing.

As sick as she was, Thomas was more concerned about her son Carson who suffers from DiGeorge Syndrome.

"He has lung disease. I’m pretty sure that if he got the virus, he would not be able to survive it," Thomas said. "So that's where my fear was. And explaining to him that Mom was sick was somewhat difficult. He was nervous he paced."

We featured Carson a couple of years ago when he scored a touchdown for the Washington High School Demons. Thomas' husband, Dave, is taking care of Carson while she recovers. Thomas is also thankful for the family and friends who helped out.

"[They] provided meals, brought groceries," Thomas said. "Many prayer chains going on. The power of prayer is amazing. That is how I think we got through this."

Thomas hopes that her, and other people's, experiences with COVID-19 can convince others of the significant challenges a patient can face, and to take steps to avoid it.

"I want to urge people to take this seriously. "I was one that thought, you know, I heard about the virus, it's probably not going to be that bad here," Thomas said. "Until you get it, you don’t know."