Unsettled weather pattern for the week

Multiple rain chances are in the forecast for the upcoming week. The rain is being brought by an impending front that will stall across the state of Iowa through the week.

The upper level pattern has the jet stream positioned just north, allowing gulf moisture to funnel into the Midwest. That is where we will get the fuel for rain. The front looks to pass through the area by the end of the week, but only a brief break before more rain in the forecast.

Something else we are watching this week is above average temperatures. Because we are able to get all that gulf moisture, we will also see a wind shift during the week that will also funnel in warmer temperatures. We will be feeling like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and we will be feeling the humidity.

