University of Northern Iowa expands alcohol sales to all football, men's basketball games

The University of Northern Iowa is expanding alcohol sales at its athletics facilities during certain sports' events, according to school officials on Tuesday.

A selection of domestic and craft beers will be available for purchase by the general fan population at football games in the UNI-Dome and men's basketball games at the McLeod Center during their current and upcoming seasons.

"We always look for ways to improve our fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible. We are excited to provide this new amenity to our fans," David Harris, director of athletics, said. "We did a lot of work to make sure that we do this in a safe and responsible way. I am thankful to our partners across the university and in the community who helped make this a reality."

A person will be allowed to buy two beers in one visit to a concession stand. Identification stations will be set up in the venues for patrons to show a valid ID and get a wristband to show at points of sale.

Beer sales will begin at gate open in both venues, or one and a half hours before kickoff for football games and one hour before tip-off for men's basketball. Sales are cut off at the end of the third quarter for football and with 10 minutes left in the second half during a men's basketball game.

Patrons will not be allowed to bring in their own alcoholic beverages to the venues, nor will they be allowed to exit with beer purchased inside. Alcohol will not be allowed in the student section or TC's Kids Club areas. Those over 21 years of age are not allowed to give beer to those who are not of legal age.

Customers who violate the school's alcohol policies will be removed from the venues without being given a refund.

The first opportunity for all fans over the age of 21 to purchase beer will be September 7 at the school's home football game against Southern Utah.