University of Iowa's VP of diversity resigns after two months on the job

The University of Iowa's associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion is out.

After only being in the position for nearly two months, the university announced Thursday TaJuan Wilson chose to resign from the position.

He's moving to the Office of the Vice President for External Relations at Iowa.

Wilson was quoted as saying the position is "wonderful for the right person, but it is not the right fit for me."

Wilson started June 28 with a salary of $224,000.