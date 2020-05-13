University of Iowa warns of possible staffing changes; faces $70 million in losses

The University of Iowa says it's facing $70 million in loss due to the pandemic and as a result, the university could see staffing changes this fall.

University of Iowa says it has canceled study abroad programs, moved to virtual instruction, shifted to work-from-home status, closed residence halls and provided refunds, canceled elective health procedures and kept employees in pay status through the end of the semester. All this to protect students, faculty and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the university says it must return to regular pay practices starting May 18th.

As a result, each college and unit will work to understand potential changes in enrollment and make decisions about future staffing needs based on projections.

The changes it could see include reassignment for staff in positions it says lack "meaningful work." Others could be asked to use paid vacation leave or take unpaid leave.