University of Iowa wants two buildings to be demolished

The University of Iowa is asking the state regents to approve the demolition of two older buildings on the Iowa City campus.

One is Seashore Hall. It was built in 1899 as the University's first hospital. The departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences, and Sociology and Criminology now use the building, but they say they've outgrown it. The university says demolishing the building will make way for the new Psychological and Brain Sciences building which is scheduled to open in January.

The other building is the Communications Center. In 1951, it housed the School of Journalism, which has since moved. The building is in the center of campus, and the university says the site could support a bigger facility in the future.

The Board of Regents next meeting is September 18-19.