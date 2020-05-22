University of Iowa volleyball team to give up 33 wins over two seasons

The University of Iowa's volleyball team must give up 33 wins over two seasons.

It comes after the firing of former head coach Bond Shymansky last June. The NCAA just released these new details this week.

The team is also on probation for one year and must deal with recruiting restrictions.

Shymansky admitted to giving $2,000 to a prospective player after she could not receive a scholarship immediately because she was academically ineligible.

The report shows the player got the money to cover living expenses, so she could work on her academics and not get a job.

The money was originally supposed to be an advance, but she still got paid later for working a volleyball camp.

