University of Iowa suing federal agency over liver transplant policy

The University of Iowa has joined a lawsuit over who makes the decisions on who gets organ transplants.

The lawsuit claims a new policy on liver transplants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing could put lives at risk. Both groups are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Under the current policy, a donated organ usually goes to a recipient close by but the new one essentially nationalizes the program and will ship organs to larger areas around the country to those who need it most. Doctors like Alan Reed, the director of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics organ transplant center, say the new policy punishes states like Iowa and puts lives at risk.

"If you're in Iowa and you're poor and you can't go anywhere else to get a liver transplant other than the University of Iowa, we're the only only multi organ transplant program in the state, you're going to die," said Reed.

The new plan redraws the lines that administer how livers are given away. The United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit group that manages the U.S. organ transplant system, said in a statement to the I9 investigative team that the policy, "provides a fairer, more equitable system for all liver patients – no matter where they live..."

Dr. Reed argues the goals the new policy aims to meet are good but there simply are not enough livers to go around.

"There are some organ procurement organizations, the supply side, that do very well and some that do very poorly," said Reed. "New York for instance does very poorly and rather than address the supply issue they are coming after other peoples' supply."

Suzanne Conrad, the CEO of Iowa Donor Network, thinks Dr. Reed has a point.

"I'm concerned," said Conrad.

Conrad says Iowa has a more established donor network than many larger states, like New York, where the percentage of the population registered as organ donors is smaller by comparison. Conrad says they will do their best to manage whatever policy is ultimately implemented but she thinks the best solution in the end is get more donors.

"I think it's just a matter of working with the general public," said Conrad. "Generally people are willing to help others and understand that when they pass away their organs can help someone else they're willing to do that."

The new policy was set to go into effect on Tuesday but a spokesperson with HHS tells I9 they have been directed to hold off on that until mid-May to give the court more time to look into the issue.

