University of Iowa study found counties under-utilizing funding for well water testing

A new report by the University of Iowa found many Iowa counties are underusing a program that helps protect drinking water.

Iowa's Grants to Counties program was established in 1987 to assist private water well owners in Iowa. The state gives counties about $30,000 each year to conduct tests on well water, as well as to decommission and repair wells.

The report examined funds given to counties from the fiscal years 2013 to 2018 and found many counties weren't utilizing the funding. For example, it found counties used an average of 49 percent of the funds awarded in 2014, and a high of 71 percent in 2017.

Researchers also broke down use by the county. The three counties with the highest expenditures are all in the TV9 viewing area and include Clayton, Jefferson, and Delaware. Delaware used all of its state funds and then some for an average of 108 percent.

Delaware County Sanitarian Dennis Lyons says well water testing has been a priority well before he assumed this position 18 years ago.

“We have Lake Delhi down there, and the people are always very concerned about their water, which is a good thing," he said.

People call him when they'd like their water tested, and he performs those tests Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of each week.

"There’s a lot of older wells," he said. "You know, these farmsteads were built in the 1880s, so they’ve got some old wells and people just want to make sure their old wells are still giving them clean water.”

Dubuque County has the third-lowest expenditure in Iowa. It's only used an average of 23 percent from 2013 to 2018.

Supervisor Jay Wickham says that's due to a lack of staff.

“Previously, we didn’t have enough funding and we didn’t have enough staff to use all of the state funds in order to do the testing that’s required," he said.

However, the county has allocated funds to hire an environmental specialist whose primary focus will be on well water.

Wickham said, "starting in, as soon as we can hire an individual, we will be doing probably 100 percent more testing than we have in the past."

He said the county will gather samples on a voluntary basis while also taking the initiative to test problem areas.

"With a full-time person, what we’d also like to do is go to proactive areas where we feel there may be concern or there may be a need to actually go and do proactive testing," Wickham explained.

The program's goal is to ensure people are drinking clean water, and Lyons says he'll continue to do these tests.

“We’re here to serve the people of Delaware County,” Lyons said.