University of Iowa students move out of dorms after classes moved online

University of Iowa students started to move out of the dorms on Thursday.

This is after the University announced it will go to online-only classes for the rest of the semester. A freshman at the university says this entire situation is unexpected.

Emerie Bell said, "When this first started happening we really never expected it to come to Iowa City and then it did and obviously it's in Johnson County and that affects the university a lot. And so it's going to affect the students and now we're here and everyone has to move out as soon as they can."

UNI and Iowa State have also made similar decisions to move to online classes for the rest of this semester.