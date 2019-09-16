University of Iowa student passes away while studying abroad

A fourth-year student at the University of Iowa has passed away while studying overseas, according to a statement released by school officials.

Angie Reams, interim Associate Vice President and Dean of Students at Iowa, said that Nathan Molinski passed away on Saturday, September 14. He was studying abroad in Portugal.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Nathan's family, friends, and loved ones," Reams said, in a statement.

Molinski's family has requested those who knew him to send remembrances or memorials, which will be shared in Portugal. Those that would like to may email Downing Thomas, associate provost and dean.

Students are encouraged to reach out to school resources for support if needed to cope with this, including the University Counseling Service at (319) 335-7294 or at their website.