University of Iowa staff reassigned to help assemble face shields

With students away from the University of Iowa campus, some staff has been reassigned from their typical roles including some that are helping to make face shields that are being sold across the country.

People assemble face shields for Iowa Made on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

"Had I ever thought I would be temporarily reassigned to do something? No, I didn't see it coming," Kelly Lindhal, who normally works as a clerk at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, said.

Lindhal temporarily has been shielded from her normal day job. For the last month, she's gone from full-time clerk to a face shield maker.

"There's a pool of workers at the University that can't do their regular jobs," Jordan Kaufmann, the executive director for Iowa Made, said. "And so the University has pooled them together, and they're available for tasks that need to be done."

Those people are now working for Iowa Made, a university-run production operation. It has also made a clear shift in what they are making.

"We heard a call from the governor and from others around the state that we needed some PPE," Kaufmann said. "And then we're rolling it through and trying to produce them and getting them out to people that need them as quickly as we can."

The masks sell for $7 each, distributed in bulk and stored in boxes up to the ceiling. Kaufmann said they are making about 1,000 masks a day. Those masks are often sold to small businesses and health care providers in the Midwest but have also been sold nationwide.

Kaufmann admitted it is not the work Iowa Made is used to doing, but they are always prepared to adapt and react.

"It's definitely atypical, but I think we're all in kind of an atypical time right now," Kaufmann said.

But, it's work, even though it was not in the job description for people like Lindhal.

"To have a part of something that's very useful right now within this pandemic is incredible," Lindhal said.

To view the face shields or to get more information, visit the Iowa Made website.