Researchers at University of Iowa studying potential COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers at the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia are researching potential treatments for COVID-19.

The study below is still in the early stages and involves mice, not people. But researchers hope this will lead them to a vaccine that could be tested in people.

The University of Iowa said researchers developed a vaccine that fully protects mice against a lethal dose of the MERS virus, which is closely related to the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Researchers tested the vaccine in mice engineered to be susceptible to the MERS coronavirus.

"The vaccine is an innocuous parainfluenza virus (PIV5) carrying the “spike” protein that MERS uses to infect cells," the press release said. "All the vaccinated mice survived a lethal dose of the MERS coronavirus."

MERS, also known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and COVID-19 are both caused by coronaviruses, the university said.

MERS is deadlier and is fatal in about one-third of known cases, but there have been only 2,494 cases since 2012 when the virus first emerged. In contrast, there have been over 1.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide since it first emerged in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and almost 70,000 people have died from the disease.

“Our new study indicates that PIV5 may be a useful vaccine platform for emerging coronavirus diseases, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says McCray, UI professor of pediatrics. “Using the same strategy, vaccine candidates based on PIV5 expressing the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 have been generated. We are planning more studies in animals to test the ability of PIV5-based vaccines in preventing disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.”

The results of the study, which were published on April 7 in the journal mBio, found a low dose of the vaccine given to mice through the nose fully protected them from a lethal dose of the MERS coronavirus.

"When the researchers analyzed the immune responses generated by the vaccine, they found that both antibodies and protective T cells were produced. However, the antibody response was quite weak and it seems most likely that the vaccine’s protective effect is due to the T cell response in the mouse lungs," the university said.

"The researchers note several factors that make PIV5 expressing a coronavirus spike protein an appealing platform for vaccine development against emerging coronaviruses. First, PIV5 can infect many different mammals, including humans, without causing disease. PIV5 is also being investigated as a vaccine for other respiratory diseases including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza. Second, the fact that a low dose of the vaccine was sufficient to protect the mice might be beneficial for creating enough vaccine for mass immunization. And finally, the vaccine in the current study was the most effective MERS vaccine to date in animal models of the disease."