University of Iowa researchers say breast milk could help fight allergies, inflammation

A group of researchers say breast feeding babies rather than using formula or regular cow's milk can bring significant health benefits as children get older.

Dr. Patrick Schlievert explains the findings from a recent study of glycerol monolaruate, or GML, found in breast milk, and the benefits it has on children. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

A lead researcher with the University of Iowa says a compound known as glycerol monolaurate, abbreviated at GML, can help children gain a stronger immune system to help fight off developing certain allergies and inflammation.

Dr. Patrick Schlievert from the University of Iowa says it's not found in formula, and it's 200 times stronger in breast milk, than it is in cow's milk. He says the results his team has found shows that long-term, those who are breast fed are more likely to resist allergies.

"Their immune system develops in such a way that they actually resist allergic reactions, bad allergies," Dr. Schlievert said. "Whereas bottle fed and formula would accelerate that process. And so that's the other added benefit by preventing that harmful inflammation."

Dr. Schlievert said there are two major benefits to GML. \

"One is it selects for very healthy bacteria in their intestinal tract," Dr. Schlievert said. "And a second is, it allows their immune system to develop better, so that they don't develop allergic reactions like this picture here."

Researchers say it's their goal to work with formula and milk distributors- and that could help millions of people in the United States alone.