University of Iowa researchers reinforce warning against reopening

A team of University of Iowa researchers told the Governor more data is reinforcing their initial recommendation against reopening parts of Iowa.

"Evidence shows that COVID-19 will continue to spread in Iowa, likely at an increasing rate,"

The new version of the White Paper from a team of public health experts at the University of Iowa is dated May 4th. The Governor's Office released it Friday, May 15th. The recommendations in the White Paper are based on the model the team developed to track COVID-19 in Iowa.

The team says social distancing in Iowa is working to contain the spread of COVID-19 but, it warns, the virus is still spreading at epidemic levels.

It goes on to warn that relaxing restrictions, like Governor Reynolds did on May first to allow businesses to reopen in parts of Iowa, will allow the virus to spread more and possibly lead to an increase in cases. But, it warns the true impacts of easing restrictions won't be seen for several weeks.

"To be clear, our models continue to show strong evidence that social distancing policies and the emergency declaration have strongly slowed the spread of the infection in Iowa, but not that these measures have been sufficient to prevent uncontained spread," the paper reads.

The paper also pushes back against Governor Reynolds assertion that most of Iowa's cases recently have been from clusters like factory settings and nursing homes. It warns "continued increase in community spread is expected."

The paper includes models for cases and deaths in Iowa. It estimates around 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 by June. Based on 2018 statistics, that would make COVID-19 the fourth leading cause of death in Iowa in less than three months.