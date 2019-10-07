University of Iowa researchers receive $13 million in hopes to reduce opioid use

Researchers at the University of Iowa received $13 million through two grants with the goal to reduce the reliance on opioids, but also help find alternative forms of treatment for pain.

One of those studies will focus on why some people recover from serious pain faster than others. Those involved hope they can identify people who are at risk of developing chronic pain after some sort of acute pain, like in a case when someone breaks their leg.

Dr. Kathleen Sluka, a University of Iowa professor of physical therapy and rehabilitation science, said they want to look at those cases and research how to potentially find those people and how to treat them without opioids.

"40 to 50 percent of people after an acute injury will have pain six months later," Sluka said. "And so we're trying to figure out why and what are those factors that are driving that. But that means that the other people get better, so we're also trying to figure out the factors that promote them recovering."

Another study will also look to help patients with fibromyalgia with less drug use. The goal is to conduct a clinical trial comparing results through the use of transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation, more commonly known as TENS.

"We're going to look at implementing [TENS] into physical therapy practice across the country into 15 to 20 sites... to see if we can improve pain with movement," Sluka said. "We're looking for non-drug choices for individuals to improve their pain."

Researchers at the University of Iowa will collaborate with Dr. Lesir Crofford at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in this study. Their work could help combat the opioid epidemic nationwide.

"We need to not only deal with reducing the opioid epidemic through standard means, but we need some alternatives for patients that they can use that are safe and effective," Sluka said.

Sluka said the studies will be completed in four to five years, and shortly after that, the results will be released.