University of Iowa researchers looking into the benefits of robot deliveries

Researchers say it's hard for a delivery truck to be at multiple places at one time. They are looking into having robots drop off packages to people's doorsteps.

The way it would work is there would be a hub in the neighborhood where the delivery driver drops off packages. Then robots would take the packages to a person's doorstep.

Researchers say it helps drivers since they don't have to stop at every home. The robots could also deliver at a specific time. Researchers have been looking at these options before COVID-19 hit, and they say people may welcome human-free deliveries in the future.

"We have no idea what are new normal is going to be,” said Ann Campbell with the University of Iowa. “So the idea of having people-less delivery might be something people would like for quite a while. Not sure but it sure seems like it's possible. So it could be a cost saving as well as a safety offering as well.”

Some companies are already doing this with grocery deliveries. Researchers say more companies are looking into making these robots for package delivery, investing millions of dollars into it. They are still looking at the cost of the robots and the best ways to use them.

