University of Iowa police send four cases in Cy-Hawk marching band incident to ISU authorities

University of Iowa police have referred four potential criminal cases to Iowa State University police in connection to the Hawkeye Marching Band incidents that reportedly happened during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames on Sept. 14.

Iowa State's police chief told Des Moines station KCCI that officers are working with the victims but could not provide any other details. They hope to release more information soon.

In the days following the Cy-Hawk game, allegations of inappropriate conduct toward the visiting Hawkeye marching band surfaced. One band member told TV9 someone threw a beer bottle at him, bruising his arm.

ISU officials said they've been investigating the reports of mistreatment to the UI band since they first came to light. In a press conference last week, ISU leaders said they heard about the incidents through social media and news reports, but no one had contacted law enforcement directly.

Following an investigation, athletic directors from both schools said they aim to provide a safe place for everyone to enjoy watching football. They say the marching bands at both schools were the target of unacceptable behavior at games in Iowa City and Ames.

Click here to read the full story from KCCI.