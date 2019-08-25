University of Iowa police looking for man who entered woman's dorm room

University of Iowa officials reported than a man entered a woman's room at a residence hall on Thursday morning.

Source: University of Iowa Police

After entering the room, the suspect climbed into the woman's lofted bed, grabbed her ankles and pulled off her blankets. Once confronted, the suspect fled the room.

University of Iowa police said you can submit anonymous tips with the 'Rave Guardian App' or contact UI Police at (319) 335-5022.

The investigation is still ongoing.