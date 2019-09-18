University of Iowa officials to request $88.7 million dollars from board of regents

University of Iowa officials is going to the board of regents on Thursday to request over $88 million in funding.

The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)

The university wants the money to renovate and update three of the five buildings on the school’s Pentacrest: Macbride Hall, MacLean Hall, and Jessup Hall.

Officials said the buildings have not been updated all that much since they opened more than 100 years ago. The hope is to have all five buildings used for academics.

The funding request would not affect tuition.

“As it relates to the state of tuition, we are looking at the state to provide funding for these renovations,” Don Guckert, Associate Vice President for Facilities Management, said. “It will be a onetime request from the state over a 5 year period.”

Guckert said the request will also have to pass through the legislature.