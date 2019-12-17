University of Iowa officials, Kirk Ferentz, former players, others react to the passing of Fry

University of Iowa officials, coaches, former players, and others are reacting to the news of the passing of legendary former Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.

** FILE ** Iowa football coach Hayden Fry is carried off the field after his team defeated Minnesota giving him his 200th career victory in this file photo, Nov. 20, 1993, in Iowa City, Iowa. Fry, who retired after the 1998 season, was selected March 24, 2003, to the College Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the entire Fry family as we mourn the loss of Hayden Fry; a great leader, an outstanding coach, and a man as genuine and loyal as they come.

Iowa Athletics has lost an icon, a man that raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, and every member of our athletics department. Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with, and supported his successful tenure as our head football coach.

Iowa football reached new heights under Hayden Fry, and has continued that success under Kirk Ferentz, one of the many outstanding coaches who served as a member of his staff. Hayden’s legacy not only lives on through Iowa football, but also through the coaches and players who had the privilege to be associated with his teams.

Hayden represented all that is good in college athletics, and did it “his way”. Iowa athletics, and college football, has lost a pioneer. He was a dedicated family man and he will be missed.”

Head football coach for the University of Iowa Kirk Ferentz:

“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.

Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden’s legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time.”

There are two men who played large roles in my coaching career: One is my mentor, Joe Moore. The other is Hayden Fry.

Back in 1981, I sent three job applications out: one went to Appalachian State – I never heard back from them; I sent one to Hawaii, had a phone interview, but they needed someone who knew the west coast; the third went to Hayden Fry at Iowa. Coach Fry hired me based on Coach Moore’s recommendation (and in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge) and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program.

His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other. If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored – coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.

Even before the Hawkeyes started winning on the field, Coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players. He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today. In 20 seasons at Iowa, Coach Fry showed us all that you can succeed at the highest level by playing by the rules.”

Former quarterback Chuck Long:

Heaven is having a High Porch Picnic tonight. Coach Fry changed all of our lives forever. I love you Coach-RIP https://t.co/CQLfUTTrVC — Chuck Long (@ChuckLongIowa) December 18, 2019

Learfield IMG radio announcer for the Iowa Hawkeyes Gary Dolphin:

A special Marine passed tonight. A tear from the Tiger Hawk. RIP Hayden. pic.twitter.com/fpx0vRii6B — Gary Dolphin (@GaryDolphin) December 18, 2019

Former player Eppy Epenesa, father of current player A.J. Epenesa:

He gave me a chance to walk on at Iowa Football, he bestowed a nickname for me "Repeat" I love you coach Fry, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime & for taking great care of this Island boy in Iowa City!! RIP Coach I will never 4get you! Pray��for his whole family! pic.twitter.com/j8J9cHdSnC — Eppy Epenesa (@EEpenesa) December 18, 2019

Kentucky head football coach and former Hawkeye defensive back Mark Stoops:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my coach and mentor, Hayden Fry. He had a profound effect on the Stoops family, helping Bob, Mike and me grow as young men and then influence us in our coaching careers. Heartfelt sympathies go out to Coach Fry’s family and friends. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) December 18, 2019

Senator Joni Ernst: