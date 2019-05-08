University of Iowa offers digital edits to grad photos to prevent littering

The University of Iowa will hold their graduation ceremonies on Sunday, but the Old Capitol and Natural History museums are asking that the students hold off on throwing confetti in their graduation photos.

Confetti and other detritus litter the grounds at University of Iowa's Pentacrest on May 8, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

The lawns in front of the Old Capitol are sprinkled with confetti that students have thrown for their graduation pictures.

This confetti isn't biodegradable and is considered littering.

The UI Pentacrest Museum told students that instead of throwing confetti, they'll photoshop it into their graduation photos for them, helping out the environment.

"I don't think that a lot of us think of confetti as garbage, but that's really what it is," Jessica Smith, Pentacrest Museum Communications Coordinator said. "There really is no other situation where you would toss garbage and leave it behind but this is plastic, it's litter."

The UI Pentacrest Museum has already had a few students take up their offer for digital confetti, and are hoping for more.