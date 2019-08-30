University of Iowa now accepting pre-paid parking passes, credit cards for games at Kinnick Stadium

The University of Iowa is changing the way it handles parking and traffic this year coming to and from the games- and the best way to find a spot might be to plan ahead.

Tomorrow is the first game that people can pay for parking in advance, but if people have not paid already, then they will have to wait until the next game to try it out.

Fans can now pay online or use a credit card to pay for parking when they show up in person.

Staff with the athletic department says it is their goal to make things easier for people as they plan and make their trips to the stadium and may end up using the same methods come basketball season, too.

"We'll be using this technology in all of our parking lots- both public parking lots and our contributing lots," said Marcus Wilson, the Senior Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations for the University of Iowa. "Our parking attendants will have a scanner that will again accept credit cards and cash. And they'll be scanning pre-paid parking passes in other lots."

Wilson said to also be mindful of some changes in traffic flow on Melrose Ave. and First Ave. They want people to use all lanes of traffic to exit the stadium to get to Highway 218. Governor St. will also be open in time for game day tomorrow, too, to help with the flow of traffic.

If people want help with traffic updates, they are encouraged to download the "Waze" app on their phones, which will provide live traffic updates.

For information on pre-paid parking for future games, visit the Hawkeye Sports website.