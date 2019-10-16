University of Iowa hosts mental health fair, showing available resources to students

Hundreds braved the chilly temperatures throughout the day in Iowa City to talk about the importance of mental health.

A student writes a positive attribute about themselves at Fresh Check Day at Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, a mental health fair for students at the University of Iowa to know what resources are available to them both on campus and off of it. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Iowa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention- and a fair on the University of Iowa campus served as a chance to talk about the services available both at school and outside of it.

Staff with the University of Iowa said the number of students seeking counseling on campus has gone up every year over the last four years. Wednesday served as a chance to explain the importance of mental health, as well as talking about it.

"Our brain is an organ just like anything else in the body," Kennisha Entsminger, a senior at the University of Iowa, said.

Entsminger also serves as Vice President with the University of Iowa Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness (BIEDA) student organization and the President of Active Minds at the University of Iowa.

"You need to take care of that just like everything else," Entsminger said.

For Entsminger, braving the windy Wednesday afternoon was a breeze. She rotated between tables representing both organizations as part of Fresh Check Day, a nationwide initiative where schools host area organizations and campus groups and offer students a chance to see the resources available to them when it comes to mental health.

"This is our opportunity to say to the campus that it takes a village to respond to campus mental health," Dr. Barry Schreier, the Director of the University of Iowa's University Counseling Service, said. "And so this is 25 different organizations from the community and from the campus, coming together to message our students about the importance of mental health."

For Entsminger, that mission is why she got involved four years ago.

"I have struggled with mental illness for many years of my life," Entsminger said. "And I know during high school, we had our school counselors but they were more so just helping on the academic level like scheduling classes and everything."

Studies have shown suicide as the second leading cause of death among college students. The numbers also show more people than before are looking for help, including on the University of Iowa campus.

"One in four people do have mental illness so that in itself is a huge number, but even if you don't have mental illness, you 100-percent have mental health," Entsminger said.

"Every year our numbers go up," Schreier said. "We saw this year compared to four years ago we saw 1,300 more students."

For an age group that is considered "high risk," tables filling Hubbard Park served as a chance for students to make their mark on something that, to many, is an elephant in the room.

"I just love that students can feel that they are supported in a way that they can come and talk to anybody," Entsminger said.

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at call 1-800-273-8255. Your Life Iowa is also available by calling (855) 581-8111, texting (855) 895-8398, or using the online chat function at YourLifeIowa.org.