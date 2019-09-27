University of Iowa hosts deeded body ceremony as a way to say 'thank you'

The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology honored more than two hundred people Friday after they donated their bodies to medical students.

The memorial service was held for those who donated their bodies to the school's deeded body program and spoke about the importance of those donations.

For many of the people that attended the ceremony, this was the first chance they had to officially lay their friend or family member to rest. Medical students explained that their gratitude for that delay was insurmountable and almost emotional at times.

It was a standing room only crowd inside Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. As people attended in memory of those who have passed on, lines of medical students stood along the back walls to say thank you.

A student spoke explaining the meaning and importance of someone deeding their body to the program, while family members and friends personified it.

One student said getting experience and knowledge from a real person rather than a lecture or textbook makes a big difference in their instruction.

"It's the first time I think most of us were able to actually see what the insides of somebody actually looks like," said Morgan Schill, a second-year medical student. "And the things we learned about for so long. What they look like, what they feel like, and how everything's connected- how it works."

Schill said that experience was important, providing a chance to learn firsthand what they had been learning inside a traditional classroom setting.

"It's a different kind of experience, your hands-on experiencing all of the different structures of the human body," Schill said. "And learning from them, connecting that to your knowledge from lecture, and it's a very immersive experience. And it's a very real experience, it's almost emotional because it's a human body in front of you."

Leaders with the program say they were thankful for all of the families this year and years past because those people and the families are directly bringing more doctors to Iowa.

"Every year we have so many people that are retiring, and we're trying to educate new ones to go out there," said Brian Chapman, the Anatomical Donor Program Coordinator, and Manager for the University of Iowa. "To be able to donate to our program, allows us to educate those people and hopefully keep doctors here in Iowa. Because we need them as bad as anywhere else."

Chapman said a ceremony like the one today is a small way to say thank you for gifts that will last for years to come through these future doctors.