University of Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky on administrative leave for NCAA rules violation

University of Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation, according to the University of Iowa Athletic Communications Office.

The office made the announcement on Monday.

There were no details provided about which rules Shymansky violated, but officials said the university notified the NCAA on Monday and an investigation is underway.

A press conference with University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta was scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.