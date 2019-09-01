University of Iowa graduate to bike to Minneapolis to raise kidney donation awareness

More than 100,000 people across the country are waiting for organ donations, and most of them are in need of a new kidney.

The YONOK bicycle ride will leave from Iowa City on Sept. 2, 2019, with the hopes of raising awareness for the need for kidney donations. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

That percentage is even higher in Iowa, where more than 600 people are on the organ waiting list, and nearly 90 percent of them need kidneys, according to the Iowa Donor Network.

But as opposed to most other organs, kidneys can be donated while a person is still alive, which is a message a former Hawkeye will soon be spreading across the Midwest.

Denny Behm, an 80-year-old graduate of the University of Iowa who now lives in Mississippi, is leading the YONOK bicycle ride. He and several other cyclists will head out Monday morning from Iowa City, ride through Grinnell, Iowa Falls, Mason City and part of Minnesota before ending their trip Saturday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Their name, YONOK, stands for, “You only need one kidney,” the message the riders are hoping to spread: that living people can donate one of their kidneys to people who need transplants.

More than a decade ago, Behm donated one of his kidneys to his friend, Rich Dean of Mason City, who was in kidney failure.

"He had five great years with my kidney. My kidney had five great years with Rich,” Behm said.

The ride will honor Dean, who died a few years ago, as well as help another one of Behm’s friends, Barry Presley of Atlanta.

"A Navy vet, and he's been on dialysis now for six years, and we're riding to try to help him find a donor. He needs one desperately,” Behm said, adding that Presley is seeking a type B-positive kidney.

By seeing them bike around Iowa and Minnesota, Beym hopes it makes people more aware of the need for kidney donations.

The Iowa Donor Network said while kidneys are the most common organ needed for donation, it’s also hard to find kidney donations.

“If you are on dialysis and you’re in kidney failure, it’s likely that you may not have a family member who can help you because they probably have some of the same health problems you do,” Iowa Donor Network CEO Suzanne Conrad said.

According to the nonprofit organization United Network for Organ Sharing, most donors stay in the hospital for up to a week after the surgery, and long-term complications can include kidney failure and increased blood pressure.

“Most people, if they’re in good health, can donate a kidney and have a healthy life with just one kidney,” Conrad said.

Behm said he felt great after his donation and knows it'll feel good to reach Minneapolis — but probably not as good as giving the gift of life felt all those years ago.

"I can honestly say it's the most rewarding and satisfying thing I've ever done in my life,” he said.

Anyone hoping to find out more about living organ donation can contact the Iowa Donor Network at 319-665-3787.

If you want to keep up with the YONOK ride or learn more about Barry Presley's need for a kidney, you can click on the links