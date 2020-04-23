University of Iowa fraternity being investigated for allegedly hosting a party during the pandemic

A University of Iowa fraternity could face disciplinary action after allegedly hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Student Accountability is looking into allegations Sigma Chi hosted an event with 30 to 50 people on March 28th.

That goes against state social distancing orders in place to limit gatherings to ten or fewer people. Disciplinary sanctions may be imposed depending on what the investigation finds.

Right now because of the pandemic, 12 of the 26 Greek community chapter homes are closed at Iowa. The others are partially open with at least one member approved to live there.

The incident remains under investigation.

