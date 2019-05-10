University of Iowa encouraging students moving out to 'donate, don't dump' unwanted items

As students move out, the University of Iowa is asking they recycle their unwanted items rather than simply throw it in the dumpster.

It serves as part of an initiative they call "Donate, Don't Dump."

Students can drop off their unwanted furniture, clothing, and food in bins or at the trucks near Burge Catlett, Hillcrest, and Mayflower residence halls. Items will go to groups like Goodwill, the Salvation Army and Table to Table.

Organizers with the university say it is an important program that serves more than one purpose.

"It's important because a) it helps keep stuff out of the landfill that could still be useful in other peoples lives," said Beth MacKenzie, who servse as the recycling program manager for the University of Iowa. "And b) it's going to organizations that will be distributing these things throughout out community to the people that do need them."

The university says since the program's beginning in 2010, they have collected upwards of 68,000 of recyclable items to local affiliates.

The program will continue through Saturday morning as students finish up their move-out.