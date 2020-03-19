University of Iowa dental student self-identified as testing positive for COVID-19

The University of Iowa said a student in the College of Dentistry has self-identified as being positive for COVID-19.

Those who had close contact with the student have been notified, according to university officials. Those people include a single patient seen by the student while they were symptomatic.

Officials said the student was last on campus on March 12 and does not live in the residence halls. They are currently self-isolating at a location off-campus.

The university said it is able to share this information because the student has self-identified, but officials will not be able to report each time someone tests positive moving forward.

Anyone who believes they may have had direct contact with someone who has tested positive and has symptoms of COVID-19-which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing-should contact their doctor.

The full release from the university is below:

Dear members of the UI community,

A student in the College of Dentistry shared the news with college leadership, who immediately contacted Johnson County Public Health (JCPH). The individuals with whom the student had close contact have been identified and notified, which includes a single patient seen by the student while the student was symptomatic. The student was last on campus at the College of Dentistry on March 12, 2020, does NOT live in the residence halls, and is currently self-isolating in a location off campus.

In addition, the College of Dentistry has communicated with students, faculty, and staff, and is providing support to the student who has tested positive and everyone in the college as needed. The college also disinfects all operatories, etc., after routine protocol for blood-borne pathogens and has intensified these efforts.

It is NOT the practice of Iowa Department of Public Health to notify employers or institutions of a positive case. The university is able to share this news because the student self-identified, but the university will NOT be able to report each time a member of the UI community tests positive moving forward.

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms, DO NOT walk in to QuickCare, Student Health, any UI Health Care clinic, the State Hygienic Lab or any emergency room. Instead, follow these procedures:

Students: Call or email the Student Health Nurseline (319-335-9704) (student-health@uiowa.edu) or your local health care provider and inform them of your travel history and symptoms. After hours and on weekends, call the UI Hospitals & Clinics at 319-384-9010 or the 24-hour helpline, 319-384-8819, or your local health care provider. You may also schedule a video visit through MyChart.

