University of Iowa "confident" in coronavirus response plan, cancels another study abroad program

There are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Iowa, but University of Iowa officials say they are confident they are prepared to respond to any cases should they happen.

People walk on the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

At a press conference Wednesday, the University said they currently have 300 students studying abroad. Of that, about 125 in affected areas. They recently canceled their study abroad exchange programs in China, South Korea, and Italy. As of this week, the program in Japan for their Spring semester was also canceled.

Russell Ganim, the dean of international programs, said they've shut down programs where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threat-level rating was a 3, or the state department of health level rating was a 3 or 4. A rating of 4 is the highest level of hazard and means you should not travel to that area.

The school is also communicating to students their options moving forward, including coordinating to get them back to the U.S. and options so they can complete course work and get credit.

As spring break approaches, they are also encouraging people planning personal trips to take precautions, including staying up to date on the latest information from the CDC and state department. The school is providing that at a special page on its website about COVID-19.

"We are encouraging them to self-identify so that we have records of where people are and can better be positioned should the evolving situation take a turn and impact some of our people who are on personal trips," Rod Lehnertz, the University’s senior vice-president for finances and operations, said.

He said they in coordination with the CDC are also encouraging students and staff that are returning from a high-risk area to self-isolate. Students can contact the student health office for more information on those procedures.

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University currently has 250 tests on hand and another shipment that came on Wednesday.

Officials with the University said they feel they are in a good position with resources having extra stored ventilators, breathing machines as well as keeping track of masks and gloves for staff protection at the hospital. They acknowledge, however, as this situation evolves that is likely to change.

“We can do the testing here. We can do, if there is medical isolation needs, we can do those. We have all of the direction and coordination with state and federal health officials to help us through that process, so yes we are confident," Lehnertz said.

If there is a positive test from the lab, the process then includes the test being sent to the CDC for confirmation and the public health department determines the patient's journey of isolation or hospital care.