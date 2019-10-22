University of Iowa 'closely monitoring' situation in Hong Kong

University of Iowa administrators are keeping a close eye on Hong Kong as protests there continue to escalate.

The University of Iowa runs a Masters in Business Administration program in Hong Kong. There are no Iowa-based students currently in that program but there are 12 students from the region attending.

The University reports it is in "regular contact" with its partners in Hong Kong in order to monitor the situation.

University officials said the unrest has not impacted the area where classes are held.

A spokesperson for Iowa State University said none of their students are currently studying abroad in Hong Kong.

Officials with the University of Northern Iowa could not be reached for comment.