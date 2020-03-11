University of Iowa canceling face-to-face classes following spring break

The University of Iowa said it will be suspending face-to-face instruction for two weeks following spring break to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In a note to students on Wednesday, university officials said virtual instruction will be offered March 23 to at least April 3.

Following spring break, the university said students may stay home or return to their dorms, off-campus housing or another location. Dining halls and residence halls will remain open.

"We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa," the university said.