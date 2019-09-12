University of Iowa asks Board of Regents for $88.7 million to upgrade some Pentacrest buildings

The University of Iowa wants to make some major renovations to some buildings on the Pentacrest- and it's asking the Board of Regents to invest nearly $90 million over the span of five years to do it.

The plan would give upgrades to three buildings- Macbride Hall, MacLean Hall, and Jessup Hall. The University of Iowa said in a release those three buildings have not received many upgrades since they opened more than 100 years ago. The Old Capitol building and Schaeffer Hall were renovated in the last twenty years.

According to the request, MacBride, MacLean, and Jessup halls would become 100-percent academy space, as opposed to the 67-percent it currently has. It would also include access for the mobility impaired and replace HVAC systems deemed "inadequate" with central systems. The exteriors of the buildings would also undergo restoration.

The university is officially asking for $88.7 million, and if approved, construction could begin as soon as the fall of 2021, but the university said in a release it would take anywhere from eight to ten years to complete.

The university says it plans to contribute an additional $30 million to the project, bringing the total of the project to $118.7 million.

The Board of Regents will meet September 18 and 19 with plans to discuss the proposed investment.