University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital asking you to stay home

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital is asking people to stay home in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, several hospital staff members pose with signs that read "We stay at work 4 you, please stay home 4 us."

"We are so proud of our Health Care Heroes who are working around the clock to care for our patients," the post reads. "Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home. We all have an important role in this effort!"