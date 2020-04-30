University of Iowa RVAP group helping college students virtually

The Rape Victim Advocacy Group or RVAP on the University of Iowa's campus says just because students aren't on campus doesn't mean they don't still need services.

They say the way they deliver service may have changed but their services have not changed in substance. They started using social media and virtual resources to reach out to students, including a virtual "Take Back the Night" event Thursday. It's just one of their events for sexual assault awareness week. The program continues to respond to calls and emails, as well as working with community partners to support students that need services, just through tele-advocacy now.

"When folks are more stressed, it can lead to more forms of violence," said Shalisa Gladney with the group. "And that's not just sexual assault and so we still offer services. Just because we are remote doesn't mean folks don't still need to access our services."

Gladney says it can be challenging to reach students now, but they are using different methods on social media and email to stay connected.

If students are looking for help, they can reach out through the program's 24-hour at 319 335 6000.