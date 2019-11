Parking will soon be free for patients at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the hospital announced Monday that the change will take effect on Dec. 3.

Currently, parking is capped at $10 a day for patients.

In December, patients will be given a pass to park in ramps 1, 2, 3 or 4 for free.

People who are visiting patients will still have to pay for parking.

