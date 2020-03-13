University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics begins visitor screenings, other restrictions

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City says, starting Friday, it will be limiting the number of public entrances to its hospital.

It will start at two locations Fridays and then expand.

Doctors will screen patients and visitors entering the hospital for symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

UIHC said this week it was treating at least one patient with a severe case of the coronavirus.

Entrances open to patients and visitors

Please be sure to use one of the following public entrances, which are open to patient and visitor and will be staffed during the times below:

Main Hospital Entrance (Roy Carver Pavilion): 24/7 – beginning Friday, March 13

UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital entrance: 24/7

Pomerantz Family Pavilion, Level 2 from Parking Ramp 4 skyway: 24/7

Level 2 skyway from Parking Ramps 2 (north elevator) and 3: 24/7 – beginning Friday, March 13

Pomerantz Family Pavilion Lobby Entrance: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

Pomerantz Family Pavilion West Entrance (Cancer Center): 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

