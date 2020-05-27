University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics set to open new rehabilitation hospital on June 1

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is set to open a new rehabilitation hospital next week, located at 2450 Coral Court in Coralville, and leaders with the hospital said it will expand options for patients in the area.

Staff shows off the University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital in Coralville on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The new 40-bed facility aims to help people recovering from serious medical trauma, like a stroke, brain injuries, or amputation. Officials said they have implemented a number of features to help patients practice tasks to help them prepare to return home.

This hospital will open exactly one week after a competing rehab hospital opened its doors in Coralville. The staff said it's a coincidence because this was the plan all along.

"Our plan was to open on June 1, and we will be opening on June 1 and we've already started to receive referrals for patients who will be discharged early next week," Amanda Olderog, the CEO of the University of Iowa Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital, said. "So we've already started that process to be able to work with facilities to be able to care for the patients."

Officials said they will slowly start to bring in patients, using referrals from doctors at UIHC.