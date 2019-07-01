University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics looking for healthy adults for blood clot study

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. and doctors say blood clots are the reason behind them. Now, researchers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are trying to find ways to prevent blood clots.

Image Source: U.S. Navy / MGN

They are studying the risk factors between blood clots and aging. UIHC is asking healthy adults between the ages of 20-85 to donate blood, so they can study their platelets. The goal is to prevent things like heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers will study the platelets in a lab. They say aging is associated with blood clots, so they want to see what happens to platelets over time in a healthy person and what can lead to blood clots.

They will compare the platelets between the different age groups taking part in the study. The goal is to see if they can spot changes early enough, that they can prevent clots from happening.

"We know that with human aging,” said Sanjana Dayal, PHD assistant research professor with UIHC, “there are a lot of risk factors, lifestyle associated risk factors, like diabetes, and hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, obesity, and this all can itself lead to traumatic disease, but what happens with healthy aging is really not known."

UIHC is looking for more than 300 people to take part in the study. They hope to finish it sometime next year. Eventually, they will run tests on people who have existing health issues.

It will take about 45 minutes for people to donate. The hospital is asking for people to fast the night before. Contact the university for information on how to take part in the study.