University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics hoping to inspire younger generation to become doctors through STEM education

Iowa is seeing a shortage in its number of doctors, following a nationwide trend.

A study from the Association of American Medical Colleges ranks Iowa one of the five worst states as far as the number of physicians compared to patients.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is trying to combat that shortage by inspiring a new, younger generation of doctors with a hands-on approach. Staff is hoping if they do so, it just might inspire a wave of Iowans to become doctors.

Tuesday served as an opportunity for a group of students from the Kids Club at Handicare in Coralville to learn about some of the things physicians do, and the number of specialties a doctor can follow.

At a surprisingly rapid pace, in only 30 minutes, the group of students between the age of six and nine, received white coats to become the newest medical students at the University of Iowa.

"Some things they're going to do today, for example, are casting, so they're going to get to cast their finger, and then look at some x-rays that we have," Hailee Talbot, a STEM Education Student Administrative Assistant at UIHC, said. "And later on they'll get to make some hand sanitizer. And right now they're playing around with some plastinated organs."

After their official white coat ceremony, the newest med students went right to work.

"They're really little right now, but we just want to inspire and get them interested in STEM and other science, technology, engineering and math-things related to healthcare," Talbot said.

That STEM education was sparking the interest of the teaching assistants, too.

"We want to implement that more towards our program and towards our field trips," said Renata Bitoy with Handicare.

No matter how young these "doctors" are, getting these doctors-in-training interested in a potential future is pivotal, especially in Iowa.

"We're always looking to have a majority of people from Iowa so that they'll come back and practice in Iowa," Talbot said. "So hopefully our programs are able to get them interested in Iowa, specifically, and want to come back here for undergraduate or even medical school."

Staff like Talbot hope the hands-on experience might cast a new generation of medicine.

"Maybe down the road when they're thinking about what they want to be when they grow up, something in healthcare or STEM would spark their interest," Talbot said.

Talbot said this will not be the last time they hold a class like this. Often have groups visit to take similar classes, and will take those activities on the road to teach kids at their school.