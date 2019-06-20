University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics doctors encouraging screening for anal cancer

Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say it is important for people to get screened for anal cancer. This comes after actor Marcia Cross says she was diagnosed more than a year ago.

Dr. Nicole Nisly, who is the co-director for the Anal Dysplasia Clinic, said anal cancer is on the rise, making it all the more important to get screened.

Doctors at the Anal Dysplasia Clinic in Coralville says it is their job to screen and potentially treat pre-cancerous conditions. The UIHC clinic is the only one of its kind in the state and only one of two in the Midwest.

Doctors say both men and women could potentially be at risk- saying it is important to get screened if you are older than 45.

"If you are immune suppressed, if you have HIV, if you take medications for rheumatoid arthritis, if you are a transplant recipient for example, then you are at risk of HPV infection that is persistent," said Dr. Nisly. "Anybody that has sex really is at risk for HPV."

She said often times human papillomavirus, or H-P-V can lead to those diagnoses, saying that's why it is important for men, but especially women, to get screened before cancer develops.

"Because of the proximity between the anus and the cervix, some of the HPV that infects the cervix might migrate to the anus," Dr. Nisly said. "Some people have anal sex, too. That's also very common. Oral sex going to anal sex, those things can cause HPV to go to various places."

Dr. Nisly said the screening only takes a minute, and people can get screened at the Coralville clinic or from their primary care physician.