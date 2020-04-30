University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Spanish-speaking doctors assist non-English speaking COVID-19 patients

The pandemic is creating some unexpected challenges for doctors, patients and their families.

A logo on the side of one of the buildings on the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' main campus in an undated photo. (Forrest Saunders/KCRG)

Rolando Sanchez is part of a team of Spanish-speaking doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He helps with video calls between patients and their family members, explaining to both of them what is going on. He calls the situation heartbreaking.

"Most of them they don't speak English and now imagine being in a room with machines and you don't know what's going on and not many people are coming to your room and because of isolation you are not allowed to see your family."

Sanchez says many of the patients at the ICU there are packing plant workers from nearby areas. According to the latest public data, a disproportionate number of Iowa Latinos are getting coronavirus.

