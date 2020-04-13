University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics adds additional visitor restrictions

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced it's taking additional, temporary social distancing steps to protect patients, staff and visitors.

The new restrictions temporarily suspend adult patient visits and allow one parent or legal guardian visitor per day for pediatric patients.

These new temporary visitor restrictions will go into effect on April 15, and apply to all UI Health Care patient care facilities, including UI Hospitals and Clinics, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, offsite clinics, UI QuickCare and UI Urgent Care locations until further notice.

However, UI Hospitals and Clinics said exceptions will be made for patients with unique conditions or circumstances, including:

- Having a baby

- In critical care

- Facing end-of-life decisions

- In the Emergency Department

Those granted an exception must be 18 years or older and healthy. All visitors and employees will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, in keeping with a precaution that began in mid-March.

“It is critical we maintain the highest levels of safety for our patients and staff, and that means limiting the number of people in our facilities so we can follow social distancing,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of UI Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice president for UI Health Care.

UIHC also said part of these temporary measures includes UI Health Care staff providing daily updates to the patient's designed point of contact, at the patient's request. The hospital will also assist with communications devices for inpatients that don't have their own.

For more information visit UIHC's website.