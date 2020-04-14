University of Iowa Health Care receives $2 million donation for COVID-19 response

An Iowa-based charitable foundation has made a multi-million dollar donation to one of the state's largest health care providers, according to information provided by the foundation.

University of Iowa Health Care received a $2 million gift from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, a charitable organization based in Des Moines that was founded by a University of Iowa alumnus in 1976. The donation is intended to be used for "current and future expenses associated with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of the COVID-19 virus."

“This is a tremendous gift, and, on behalf of the entire UI Health Care team, I extend our sincere thanks to the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation,” Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and associate vice president for UI Health Care, said, in a statement. “In times like these, there are added demands on health care workers. They need to continue caring for their patients while keeping their families and themselves safe without the usual support mechanisms, such as child-care. This will be a great help."

The money can also be used to support healthcare workers with childcare, housing, personal protective equipment, and food costs.