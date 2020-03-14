University of Iowa Health Care launches new COVID-19 helpline

University of Iowa Health Care has launched a new helpline to answer questions about influenza or COVID-19.

The helpline is for health care professionals as well as members of the community. It will have information on steps to prevent illness; how to keep work, school, and communities safe; the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Disease and the Iowa Department of Public Health; and what UI Health Care is doing to address COVID-19.

• For general COVID-19 information and questions: 319-384-8819

• For patients with COVID-19 and flu symptoms: 319-384-9010

•For emergencies: 911

The helpline will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The helpline is not for urgent patient care needs. Anyone with signs or symptoms of the flu or COVID-19 are encouraged to call for a video visit with a UI Health Care provider.