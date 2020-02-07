University of Iowa Dance Marathon begins for a 26th year, raising money for UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Friday night marks the beginning of the University of Iowa Dance Marathon. This marks the 26th year for the event.

The fundraiser has brought in millions of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for years.

Last year, the event raised nearly $3 million. Starting at 7 p.m., students will dance and stand for 24 hours straight- without the help of caffeine (unless they raise enough money to get an hour of rest, or a shower, or other incentives).

Students say the impact of the event goes beyond the money that is brought in, but more importantly, for the families in the hospital and for the kids.

"I've had the opportunity to volunteer on the 11th floor with the kiddos who are currently undergoing active treatment, and just knowing how happy it makes them," said Erin Glenn, a student at the University of Iowa who is participating in the Dance Marathon for the fourth year. "For them, it's not about that total but it's about just little things: the smiles, the volunteers, getting to see this room fill up with so many people fighting all for them. It just makes me so happy."

People can watch the event live-streamed or donate online.

To watch or donate, visit the UI Dance Marathon website.