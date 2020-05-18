University of Iowa aumni pep band performs for Mercy hospital staff

The University of Iowa Alumni Pep Band made a surprise visit to Mercy Medical Center on Monday.

Members of the University of Iowa alumni pep band play a special performance for healthcare workers and patients on top of Mercy Medical Center's parking ramp on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The group wanted a way to thank all medical staff and other workers on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19.

The band, numbering around 10 people, gathered on the top of the parking garage to allow caregivers and patients to see and hear the musicians.

"We played 'When the Saints Go Marching In,' and we think they are saints for what they have done for us and what they continue to do. All the health care workers," Ron Olson, one of the band's members, said.

Monday was the first time the band played for a hospital. The group hopes to host similar performances in the future.