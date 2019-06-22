University of Iowa AirCare service celebrates 40 years and brings patients and responders together

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Aircare Service is celebrating its 40th year of care Saturday by allowing families to come and check out the equipment they use on a daily basis.

Around 40,000 flights have been made since the program began; Eddie Ortiz of West Liberty was one of them. That’s why he is bringing his family out to not only see the equipment but say thank you.

“I thought I was going to die,” Ortiz said holding back tears. “I asked my coworker to tell my girlfriend and kids that I loved them.”

Ortiz was driving over a railroad track in a skid loader when he was struck. Ortiz said none of the warning systems went off and the train wasn’t blowing their horn. He suffered a severed liver, a collapsed lung and split diaphragm and much more.

One of Ortiz’s coworkers doubles as a firefighter. He’s the one that told responders life flight was going to be needed. That’s where flight nurse Patrick Doser comes in.

“We usually can get the helicopter off the ground seven minutes after the page comes out,” He said.

Doser was on the AirCare team that rescued Ortiz.

“It’s wonderful to see him,” he said. “He has a young child with him; that’s what it’s all about, seeing the patient doing well and their family doing well also.”

While Doser humbly a majority of the credit to first responders, thanking those who support the Ortiz family is now an important part of his life.

“I’m so blessed to be from West Liberty,” he said. “We have a lot of people that support us.”

