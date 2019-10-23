University of Dubuque's "Game of Life" teaches valuable financial lessons

There aren't do-overs in life, some eastern Iowa college students had the chance to make mistakes in a "game of life" on Wednesday.

University of Dubuque students prepare to play a "Game of Life" to learn financial literacy skills on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The University of Dubuque hosted this event to hopefully set its students up for success on their own after graduation.

About 75 students participated in the game. They were each given salaries in the fields they aspire to enter after graduation and then had to allocate money for various expenses. There were tables set up for housing costs, groceries, car payments, and more.

This event was organized for students in the TRiO program, which gives support to low-income students who are at risk of not finishing college. Student engagement coordinator Kait Tysver thinks it's an important event to have.

“We’ve just seen a lot of students when it comes to financial literacy, don’t even know how to create a budget," Tysver said.

Sophomore student Maria Gudenkauf was pretty confident that she'd do well in the exercise because she did a similar one in high school. She was given a monthly income of about $3,700. Unfortunately, she hit an unexpected expense along the way.

"So I got a speeding ticket," Gudenkauf said. "I had to put this under the miscellaneous, minus $168."

Dupaco Community Outreach and Education Manager Erin Engler said teaching young adults to plan for those unexpected costs is really important, but just as important is creating a budget that accounts for almost everything.

“Some of those miscellaneous items, even just going out with friends, those types of things often get forgotten about when you’re talking about budgeting," Engler said. "So if you can really hone in on how much am I really spending on those items and figure out how that works within in your monthly income, that’s the best way to really plan for those types of expenses when they come up.”

Engler prefers the zero-sum budget method as her favorite approach. She said that means making sure that all of your income is accounted for in different categories.

At the end of the exercise, Gudenkauf found out she was $380 in the hole. She was happy to have made the mistakes now rather than later.

“I’m really glad UD had the opportunity for us to participate in this because when, like, you get out into the real world and things may go bad, you really don’t get a second chance," Gudenkauf said.